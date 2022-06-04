Bay Area Residents March to Seek End of Gun Violence at SF's Golden Gate Bridge

People across the country marked Gun Violence Awareness Day this weekend, as the push for change intensifies after several recent mass shootings.

At the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday, people gathered by the bridge, wearing orange and talking about ending gun violence.

“For me, it’s important to come to these events to see the sheer number of people who have this as a priority on this list,” said of Kim Sarquis, San Francisco.

It’s an annual event but this year the message may resonate more after the tragic shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde and Tulsa.

Stephanie LaMonica came from Novato and like many here want to see change.

“We need red flags laws, We need background checks. The American people want that,” she said.

President Joe Biden has laid out actions he wants congress to take in the wake of multiple mass shootings.

Bay Area congresswoman Jackie Speier joined those in the city and said the house is going to pass another package of bills.

“You know, I feel like there is a difference in the American people, I think the pain and anguish and anxiety is welling up in the American people the question is there a difference in the U.S. Senate and that’s what got to be tested,” she said.

People marched across the bridge, many with the group “Moms Demand Action” and some who came with family.

In the meantime, the debate continues in Washington with opponents saying certain restrictions punish law abiding citizens without improving safety.