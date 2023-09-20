‘Too expensive': Bay Area residents shocked over new COVID vaccine prices

As fall approaches, the CDC is recommending nearly everyone get the updated COVID booster to help fight off what doctors warn could be a “triple-threat.”

But some folks looking to get the new shot are also getting a dose of sticker shock -with some providers charging $190 for the new vaccine.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the federal government isn’t paying for most people to get the vaccine. And that’s causing some problems in the initial rollout, Including at CVS stores across the country where some people are finding out the shot comes with a big price tag.

“That’s much too expensive,” said Lafayette resident Cinda Ely.

The latest vaccine started rolling out last week but people say instead of insurance covering the cost, they are being charged. The potential $190 price tag is now causing some to hold off.

