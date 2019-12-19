The Bay Area is home to some of the best female athletes in the world. They've won gold medals, made history and broke world records. In the latest installment of our award-winning documentary series, we take a look at how these female athletes are changing the game and paving the way for others.

Featured interviews include Olympic gold medalists Kerri Walsh Jennings, Brandi Chastain, Natalie Coughlin, Kristi Yamaguchi and Amy Chow. Also featured in the show, Kim Chambers, the first woman ever to swim from the Farallon Islands to the Golden Gate Bridge and Kim Stone, general manager of San Francisco's Chase Center.

These women share untold stories of adversity, self-doubt and the struggles they went through to get to where they are today. In those difficult times, each of them experienced great achievements both in their community and on the world stage. There is a reason why these women are known as icons in their sport.

"Bay Area Revelations: Female Sports Icons" will debut at 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. An encore presentation airs at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.