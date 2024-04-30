Moped rider killed in crash on I-80 in Oakland

A moped rider died in a crash with a big-rig Tuesday morning on eastbound Interstate 80 just east of the Bay Bridge in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash, first reported at about 7:30 a.m., occured on eastbound I-80 at the transition ramp to southbound I-880, the CHP said.

The crash shut down the two right lanes of I-80 for hours, the CHP said.

The victim, a man, was not identified.

No other injuries were reported, and the crash is uder investigation.

Bay City News contributed to this report.