Bay Area Storm: Counties, Cities Offer Sandbags

Several Bay Area counties are providing sandbags for residents in need as another storm is set to hit the region Wednesday and Thursday.

Some cities may offer filled sandbags, while other Bay Area cites are recommending residents to bring a shovel when they pickup the sandbags.

Here's the following counties that are offering sandbags:

Contra Costa County

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the county will be providing free sandbags for residents who need it. Officials added that sites in the unicorprated areas have bags provided, but residents would need to bring a shovel.

To see a full list of locations, visit contracosta.ca.gov.

Marin County

Marin County residents are able to pick up sandbags at these following locations:

Belvedere: Belvedere Public Works, Across from 73 Westshore Road, Belvedere Community and Mallard roads, across from the police station.

Bolinas: Bolinas Fire Department, 100 Mesa Road.

Kentfield, Kentfield Fire College of Marin parking lot #15, officials are asking residents to enter driveway between 139 & 145 Kent Avenue.

Novato: Novato Public Works, 550 Davidson Street.

Ross: Ross Public Works, entrance to Natalie Coffin Green Park at end of Lagunitas Road.

San Anselmo, San Anselmo Public Works, just beyond Redhill Shopping Center on Sir Francis Drake next to Isabelle Cook School tennis courts off Sunnyhills.

San Rafael: San Rafael Public Works, Terra Linda Community Center, 670 Del Ganado Road.

Menzies Parking Lot, 1428 Mission Avenue, back of peacock gap by Biscayne Drive.

Sausalito, Sausalito Corp Yard, 530 Nevada Street.

610 Coloma, outside basketball courts.

Stinson Beach: Stinson Beach Fire Station #2, 100 Calle Del Arroyo.

Tiburon: Outside Blackie's Pasture gravel lot

Unincorporated Marin: County Fire Point Reyes Station: 4th & B Street.

Tomales: 599 Dillon Beach Road.

Woodacre: 33 Castlerock Avenue.

San Mateo County

Daly City: City officials said that fill sandbags are available at Public Works Corporation Yard, at 798 Niantic Avenue while supplies last.

Menlo Park: Menlo Park Fire Department said that residents are able to pick up sand and empty bags at three locations. They recommend residents to bring a shovel.

They can go to these following locations:

Burgess Park parking lot at Alma Street and Burgess Drive, Menlo Park

Menlo Park Fire Station No. 77 at 1467 Chilco St, Menlo Park

EPA Corp Yard. 150 Tara Rd, East Palo Alto.

Residents can pick up sand and empty bags at the following locations.

*Remember to bring a shovel.

* Burgess Park parking lot at Alma Street and Burgess Drive. MP

* Menlo Park Fire Station No. 77 at 1467 Chilco St. MP

San Carlos: The city of San Carlos said they sandbags are available to pickup at 1000 Branston Road.

⚠️More rain is forecasted for the next two weeks. The safest thing you can do is remain inside your home.



ℹ️ Sign up to receive emergency alerts at https://t.co/U8ik4WhVnA.



🌧️ Sandbags are available at 1000 Bransten Road.



