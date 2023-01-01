Next Big Storm Expected to Hit the Bay Area Wednesday, Thursday

The National Weather Service said Sunday night that another atmospheric river will hit the Bay Area on Wednesday and Thursday.

Light rain is forecasted for Monday and Tuesday, mostly in the North Bay. But the NWS says the later storm will likely be as powerful, or more so, than the last weekend storm that caused widespread flooding and damage.

The NWS says to expect similar impacts. Soil will remain saturated to near saturated, meaning a higher risk of flooding and shallow mudslides.

The Bay Area can expect rapid rises in creeks and streams as well as "main stem" rivers that may approach or reach flood stage.

Strong wings with gusts of 35 to 55 miles per hour, with stronger gusts in the mountains, could lead to downed trees and power lines. Rain is expected to continue throughout the weekend.