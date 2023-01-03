Highway 1 in Santa Cruz Reopens Across San Lorenzo River

Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz fully reopened Tuesday morning across the San Lorenzo River, according to Caltrans.

The agency said crews completed work removing trees and other debris where they accumulated against the bridge on Highway 1 where it crosses the river.

Meteorologist Kari Hall has an update on the next atmospheric river and the expected impacts in the Microclimate forecast.

More rain and high winds are expected, which Caltrans says will likely introduce more debris into the river.

The closure of the Ocean Street onramp to northbound Highway 1 remained in effect Tuesday and likely over the next several days, Caltrans.

Bay City News contributed to this report.