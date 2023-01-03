bay area storm

Highway 1 in Santa Cruz Reopens Across San Lorenzo River

By NBC Bay Area staff

Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz fully reopened Tuesday morning across the San Lorenzo River, according to Caltrans.

The agency said crews completed work removing trees and other debris where they accumulated against the bridge on Highway 1 where it crosses the river.

More rain and high winds are expected, which Caltrans says will likely introduce more debris into the river.

The closure of the Ocean Street onramp to northbound Highway 1 remained in effect Tuesday and likely over the next several days, Caltrans.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at Caltrans_D5.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

