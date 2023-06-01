Education

3 Bay Area Students Among 11 Finalists at National Spelling Bee

By Brendan Weber

The Bay Area is well-represented in the finals of this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Three local students – seventh grader Dhruv Subramanian, 12, of Windemere Ranch Middle School in San Ramon, eighth grader Vikrant Chintanaboina, 14, of Discovery Charter School - Falcon Campus in San Jose, and seventh grader Shradha Rachamreddy, 13, of BASIS Independent Silicon Valley Upper School in San Jose – are among the 11 finalists competing to be crowned spelling champion Thursday night.

All three competitors are sponsored by the San Ramon Valley Rotary Club.

Thursday's final is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Two Bay Area spellers have won the competition in the past: Evan M. O’Dorney in 2007 and Rishik Gandhasri in 2019.

