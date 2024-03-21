bay area weather

Bay Area weather forecast: Rain returns, possible thunderstorms

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rain is set to return to the Bay Area Friday and continue into the weekend, according to weather officials.

The National Weather Service said an approaching cold front will bring light to moderate rain to Northern California.

Steady rain is expected to start Friday, followed by scattered showers and possible thunderstorms on Saturday, the weather service said. Showers are slated to taper off on Sunday.

The highest rainfall totals are expected in the coastal mountains, according to the weather service.

