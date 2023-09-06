I-780 lanes blocked after overturned tanker truck spills mixture of oil and asphalt

Westbound lanes on Interstate 780 are shut down Wednesday due to an oil and asphalt spill near the Benicia Bridge.

Aerial video from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed an overturned tanker truck. Police reported the I-780 incident, near Second Street, around 9:30 a.m.

Initial reports from a California Highway Patrol incident information page said "6,000 gallons of hot asphalt oil slurries" spilled onto the freeway.

Hazardous materials crews are on scene.

There was no estimated time lanes would reopen.