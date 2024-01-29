Employees, customers at a breaking point after repeated thefts in Berkeley shopping area

Employees and customers at a popular shopping area in Berkeley say they are at a breaking point after repeated thefts in the area.

Several stores on Fourth Street have been targeted, including the Apple Store who some say has been hit multiple times in just the past month.

"It's becoming more and more of an occurrence that we don't want around here," said Edward Elder, an employee at Topdrawer. "We shouldn't get use to that. It's just very unsettling for a lot of people."

That unnerving feeling comes as stores along Fourth Street in Berkeley have become popular targets for thieves.

Elder said luckily his store has not been hit, but also said many of his neighbors have not had the same luck.

"Lulu one of our neighbors also being hit on a regular basis, but constantly needing new doors and glass repaired for them," Elder said. "Nike has been hit a couple times and other places almost feel like they are almost getting scoped out."

Elder said the Apple Store -- just two doors down -- has been hit three times since December. Employees at another nearby store who did not want to be identified said they have been targeted multiple times as well.

And it is not just business people are worried about.

"It's obviously terrible if more businesses are being robbed, but when it comes back to the individual and when it tends to be a trend that is really concerning," said Kristine Merkel-Hein, a Berkeley resident.

According to police data, overall thefts and robberies are down compared to last year in Berkeley.

But Elder said he has had customers tell him they are done shopping in the area after repeated theft.

"That's one less person for Apple, but that is one less person that is on the street helping this community, putting funds into this area and making it more pleasant for everyone," Elder said.

Merchants on Fourth Street have hired security guards and select stores, including Lulumelon and Apple, have their own security posted in the front of the store.

Still, some customers said more needs to be done.

"There is already a lot of people on the streets, so I don't know if it's a timing thing on when they should beef up their security of where they should be," Merkel-Hein said.

Berkeley police on Monday did not return calls for comment on the 4th Street thefts.