Berkeley

Pushback After Court Blocks Berkeley's Natural Gas Ban

By Emma Goss

East Bay lawmakers and environmental advocates gathered Thursday morning outside Berkeley's Civic Center to push back against a federal appeals court decision that seeks to overturn the city's ban on natural gas.

Berkeley City Council members, joined by counterparts in Emeryville and Oakland, say the decision from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is not a done deal.

Earlier this month the court ruled that natural gas piping should be permitted in new construction in perpetuity, essentially blocking Berkeley's first-in-the-nation ban on gas piping.

