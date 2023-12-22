Berkeley woman speaks out after being mugged, car stolen by thieves

An 80-year-old Berkeley woman is speaking out after she and her niece were mugged Wednesday night. The suspects went on to steal her car later that night.

Claire Schooley and her niece while walking to dinner to a nearby Japanese restaurant on College and Alcatraz in the city’s Elmwood neighborhood.

Schooley said that she some bruises, an injured knee and painful spasms.

“Right there, all of a sudden, there was somebody behind each of us and threw us to the ground,” she said.

Schooley’s said her 45-year-old niece was dragged because she wouldn’t give up her purse, while her purse was stolen along with credit cards, phone, house and car keys.

"And then, all of the sudden, they were gone. I mean, 30 seconds I would say," she said.

Berkeley police warned Schooley that her car might get stolen. The car was stolen just before midnight Wednesday.

David Schooley’s, the victim’s son and the Bay Area company he works for, which is called Verkade had cameras the installed to help catch a suspect using Claire Schooley’s keys to steal her Honda Accord from in front of her home.

The video showed the suspect's car, which was a dark sedan was following during the car theft incident.

David Schooley said that he sent the link of the video to detectives right away.

“I think that ability to help them [police] do their job and ensure the safety of the community is incredibly powerful,” he said.

Claire Schooley said the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office called her Thursday and told her that her car was involved in a police chase. According to authorities, the suspects tried to ditch it and run. All but one suspect got away.

“They knew where the guy was and after a couple of hours, he came out, he was arrested and in his pockets were my keys,” she said.

Berkeley police confirmed to NBC Bay Area Friday that one arrest was made by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office related to Claire Schooley’s cases.

Those investigations are making for a list of to-dos for Claire Schooley including getting a new driver’s license and changing her locks.

She added that she is holding off on a previously scheduled MRI for now because the details were in her purse.

“I think I’ll be a little bit more tentative, a little bit more careful,” she said. “I’m really thankful for all of the people who are upset. But first of all, they want to know if I’m OK and then, what can we do.”