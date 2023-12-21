Safety improvements coming to Berkeley following hit-and-run crash

Some new street safety measures are coming to Berkeley, just two months after a hit and run sent a 7-year-old child to the hospital.

Shannon Mitchell, the victim’s mother, has been on a mission to create a safer streets in her Berkeley neighborhood ever since a hit and run driver crashed into her son as he trick or treated on Halloween. “What I wanted to be loud about is we have to make the street slower. What happened to our son was a crime,” she said.

Mitchell’s son is still recovering from a broken femur and shattered pelvis. But he was there as city crews painted new sidewalks at Derby And Mabel streets, just yards from where he was hit. The change is one of many coming as part of a $900,000 safety improvement plan, which was recently approved by the Berkeley City Council.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“He felt pride knowing that this happened because of him, that he made it happen,” Mitchell sad. Other improvements coming soon, include flat-topped speed bumps, new cross walks, possible stop signs and other bicycle and pedestrian safety efforts throughout the city.

Berkeley councilmember Kate Harrison pushed for the immediate funds, including $100,000 that will go directly to improvements near the site of the Halloween hit-and-run.

“We have seen that people are driving in a more distracted manner, speeds have gone up since the pandemic ended and we really need to focus on our obligation to our public to keep them safe,” Harrison said.

Relieved residents like Alex Ambrose said the changes are long overdue and they hope more come soon.

“It’s hugely important. I worry about my husband who is riding his bike to work, I worry about my kids as they are walking to school, i want to know that they are all safe ,” she said.

For Mitchell, who still replays that Halloween crash in her mind the fight is not over. She is still advocating for more safety and police enforcement to protect not her children and others.

“This is happening so fast, it was really a surprise. I hope the city doesn’t feel like it is a band aide that is big enough, more has to happen sooner because this will just keep happening,” Mitchell said.

Berkeley police are still looking for the suspect in that hit and run. While the $900,000 is a one-time allotment. The city is working to secure additional recurring funding in the future.