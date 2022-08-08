Big Lottery Scratchers Wins Total $6 Million in Sunnyvale, Livermore

It's not quite the Mega Billion jackpot, but two Bay Area lottery players combined to win $6 million on Scratchers tickets recently, according to the California Lottery.

Arely Ortiz won a whopping $5 million top prize in the Extreme Cash Scratchers game, the lottery said. Ortiz bought her lucky ticket at the Chevron gas station at 296 N. Fair Oaks Ave., in Sunnyvale.

In Livermore, Santokh Singh won $1 million playing a 50X Fortune Scratchers ticket he bought at S&B Stanley Shell, 809 E. Stanley Blvd., lottery officials said.

There were also a couple of lucky winners just outside the Bay Area proper.

Maritza Del Carmen Aviles Garcia won $2 million on an Instant Prize Crossword ticket she bought at the 7-Eleven store at 1212 Fremont Ave. in Seaside. And Jose Estrada Martinez won $1 million playing a Gold Rush Scratchers ticket he bought at BMF Racing Co., 250 San Benito St. in Hollister, the lottery said.