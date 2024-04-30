Sunnyvale

Homicide investigation underway in Sunnyvale after man found shot in vehicle

By NBC Bay Area staff

Sunnyvale police car
NBC Bay Area

A man who was found to be suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in Sunnyvale early Tuesday morning later died at a hospital, officials said.

Just after midnight, officers responded to the 100 block of South Bernardo Avenue to investigate reports of a shooting, the city's department of public safety said.

Arriving officers found the man inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective T. Shillito at 408-730-7110.

This article tagged under:

Sunnyvale
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us