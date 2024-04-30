Homicide investigation underway in Sunnyvale after man found shot in vehicle

A man who was found to be suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in Sunnyvale early Tuesday morning later died at a hospital, officials said.

Just after midnight, officers responded to the 100 block of South Bernardo Avenue to investigate reports of a shooting, the city's department of public safety said.

Arriving officers found the man inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective T. Shillito at 408-730-7110.