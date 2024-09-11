Fiery big-rig crash shuts down lanes of East Bay highway

Northbound Interstate 238 to northbound Interstate 880 in Alameda County was shut down early Wednesday morning due to a big-rig crash and fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of produce crashed into a center divide and burst into flames, the CHP said. The driver was able to exit the truck uninjured.

Traffic was being diverted from the northbound lanes of I-238 to I-880 southbound near San Lorenzo, the CHP said on social media shortly before 6 a.m.

There was no estimated time given for the lanes' reopening. Motorists are advised to used alternate routes.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.