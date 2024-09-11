Alameda County

Fiery big-rig crash shuts down lanes of East Bay highway

By Bay City News

Northbound Interstate 238 to northbound Interstate 880 in Alameda County was shut down early Wednesday morning due to a big-rig crash and fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of produce crashed into a center divide and burst into flames, the CHP said. The driver was able to exit the truck uninjured.

Traffic was being diverted from the northbound lanes of I-238 to I-880 southbound near San Lorenzo, the CHP said on social media shortly before 6 a.m.

There was no estimated time given for the lanes' reopening. Motorists are advised to used alternate routes.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

