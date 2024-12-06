Join NBC Bay Area for the 2025 Black Joy Parade’s Icons Among Us. Icons Among Us seeks to recognize activists and icons yet to be crowned. After being selected, Icons will receive a $5,000 contribution to the nonprofit of their choice. These contributions aim to recognize Icons' commitment to creating space for Black joy to prosper and thrive.

Black Joy Parade is a non-profit organization based in Oakland celebrating the Black experience and the community’s significant contributions to culture and history. The mission of Black Joy Parade is to serve the Black community and provide a space to express each person’s unique contributions to the Black experience. Black Joy Parade invites community members and allies to be creative, open, present, and free. This year's theme, “Optimism,” encourages attendees to cherish the small moments that bring joy to daily life and to celebrate the connections that unite us.

For more information about eligibility and voting, please click HERE.