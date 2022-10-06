Planning a Rooftop Blue Angels Watch Party in San Francisco? Here's Safety Tips From Firefighters

The highly anticipated Blue Angels thrilling performances during Fleet Week in San Francisco have many scouting locations in the city to get a good view of the action.

San Francisco fire officials is asking people to be careful about some of the spots they are considering.

"I've scouted an area that's beyond Fisherman's Wharf, supposedly there's a green space," Milpitas resident Josh Dilley said.

There are a few rooftop bars and decks in the city offering unobstructed views of the air show. Businesses and hotels are excited to see many people returning to the city for Fleet Week.

It has become a tradition for San Francisco residents to host rooftop "Angel watch" parties at their homes or apartment complexes, but the fire department is hoping they do that responsibly.

"If you're enjoying spirits, alcoholic beverages, we recommend that you don't do that on a rooftop. You don't do that on a balcony. You don't do that on a window will," SFFD Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.

Baxter is urging people to check with building managers and ask how many people can safely be on a rooftop and where, or how much weight balconies can support.

The fire department said there is no history of any Fleet Week accidents involving a roof or balcony, but said a safety reminder is never a bad idea.