San Francisco Fleet Week is back.

The fall tradition will be highlighted by the Blue Angels screaming across the skies, but there are plenty of other events to check out. Explore the guide below to learn more about Fleet Week events.

When is San Francisco Fleet Week 2022?

Fleet Week is scheduled to take place Oct. 3-11.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show

Head to a location along the San Francisco Bay between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz to catch a thrilling aerial show featuring the Blue Angels, a United Airlines 777, the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team and much more.

When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7; 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8; and 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7; 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8; and 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. Where: Ticketed seating located at the Marina Green in San Francisco

Ticketed seating located at the Marina Green in San Francisco Tickets: Air show tickets are available via the San Francisco Fleet Week website

San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of Ships

Focus your eyes on the water near the Golden Gate Bridge to catch the fleet of ships arriving in the Bay, escorted by a San Francisco Fire Department boat shooting water into the air.

When: 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7

11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 Where: San Francisco Bay waterfront (the parade can be seen from locations along the water between the Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay Bridge)

NBC Bay Area SkyRanger captured ships pass under the Golden Gate Bridge and head toward San Francisco for Fleet Week festivities.

San Francisco Fleet Week Ship Tours

Climb aboard various ships to see what it's like to be a sailor in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard.

When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Thursday, Oct. 6, Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9; 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Thursday, Oct. 6, Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9; 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 Where: U.S. Navy ships at Pier 30/32 and Pier 35; U.S. Coast Guard ships at Pier 19

San Francisco Fleet Week K-9 Heroes

If you love dogs, this event is for you. Watch military and civilian working dogs show off their skills when it comes to drug, food and bomb detection, as well as search and rescue.

When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 Where: Duboce Park in San Francisco

San Francisco Fleet Week Honor Our Fallen Concert

Pay special tribute to the U.S. service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice by attending the Honor Our Fallen Concert, led by the U.S. Marine Corps 1st Marine Division Band.

When: 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6

6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 Where: Herbst Theatre at San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center (401 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco)

Herbst Theatre at San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center (401 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco) Tickets: The concert is free and open to the public, but you must reserve your seat in advance. Reservations for the Honor Our Fallen concert can be made via the San Francisco Fleet Week website.

San Francisco Fleet Week Neighborhood Concert Series

Enjoy Navy and Marine Corps bands perform during free concerts in neighborhoods across San Francisco. Check out the concert series schedule below.

Monday, Oct. 3

Who: Navy Band Southwest Brass Band

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Ghirardelli Square (900 North Point St.)

Who: 1st Marine Division Band Old George Popular Music Group

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Crossing (200 Folsom St.)

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Who: Navy Band Southwest Brass Band

When: Noon

Where: Yerba Buena Gardens (760 Howard St.)

Who: Navy Band Southwest Woodwind Quintet

When: Noon

Where: San Francisco Zoo (Sloat Boulevard and Upper Great Highway)

Who: 1st Marine Division Band Brass Band

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Noe Valley Town Square (3861 24th St.)

Who: 1st Marine Division Band Old George Popular Music Group

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Crossing (200 Folsom St.)

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Who: 1st Marine Division Band Ceremonial Band

When: Noon

Where: Hayes Valley - Patricia's Green (50 Oak St.)

Who: Navy Band Southwest Destroyers

When: Noon

Where: 555 California St.

Who: Navy Band Southwest Woodwind Quintet

When: Noon

Where: Sunset Branch Library on Irving Street (1305 18th Ave.)

Who: Navy Band Southwest Woodwind Quintet

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Boys and Girls Club of San Francisco - Excelsior Clubhouse (163 London St.)

Who: Navy Band Southwest Brass Band

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Japan Town Peace Plaza (22 Peace Plaza)

Thursday, Oct. 6

Who: Navy Band Southwest Woodwind Quintet

When: Noon

Where: Ferry Building Marketplace (1 Ferry Building)

Who: Navy Band Southwest Destroyers

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Pier 39

Who: Navy Band Southwest Brass Band

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Castro (Jane Warner Plaza)

Who: 1st Marine Division Band Ceremonial Band

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Herbst Theatre at San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center (401 Van Ness Ave.)

Friday, Oct. 7

Who: Navy Band Southwest and 1st Marine Division Band

When: 10 a.m.

Where: ASN Broadcast Site Aquatic Park (700-898 Beach St.)

Who: 1st Marine Division Band Brass Band

When: Noon

Where: Cable Car Turnaround to Union Square (333 Post St.)

Who: Navy Band Southwest Brass Band

When: Noon

Where: Golden Gate Park Band Shell (75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr.)

Who: 1st Marine Division Band Old George Popular Music Group

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Union Square Plaza (333 Post St.)

Who: Navy Band Southwest

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Pier 39

Who: 1st Marine Division Band Ceremonial Band

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 557 Valencia St.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Who: 1st Marine Division Band Ceremonial Band

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Duboce Park (Duboce and Scott streets)

Who: Navy Band Southwest Brass Band

When: Noon

Where: Fisherman's Wharf Crab Wheel Plaza (2820 Taylor St.)

Who: 1st Marine Division Band Brass Band

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Polk and Jackson streets

Who: Navy Band Southwest Woodwind Quintet

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Chinatown (Grant Avenue and Commercial Street)

Who: 1st Marine Division Band Brass Band

When: 4 p.m.

Where: West Portal Courtyard (82 West Portal Ave.)

Who: 1st Marine Division Band Old George Popular Music Group

When: 7 - 10 p.m.

Where: Westwood (2036 Lombard St.)

Sunday, Oct. 9

Who: 1st Marine Division Band and Navy Band Southwest

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Presidio Chapel (130 Fisher Loop)

Who: 1st Marine Division Band Ceremonial Band

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Jefferson and Powell streets to Washington Park

Who: Navy Band Southwest Ceremonial Band

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Jefferson and Powell streets to Washington Park

Who: 1st Marine Division Band Ceremonial Band

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Chase Center (1 Warriors Way)

Monday, Oct. 10

Who: 1st Marine Division Band Brass Band

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Bayview Dr. George W. Davis Senior Center (1751 Carroll Ave.)

For information about other Fleet Week events, visit the San Francisco Fleet Week website.