Brentwood taekwondo athlete CJ Nickolas talks journey heading to 2024 Paris Olympics

A Brentwood athlete is gearing up to go for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. 22-year-old CJ Nickolas is ranked second in the world in taekwondo and will represent the United States in Paris in July.

Nickolas recently earned the top spot on team USA, becoming the first U.S. man to earn a place on the Olympic team before the qualifiers after nabbing medal after medal around the globe over the past six months.

This week, he’s taking a rare break from training on the East Coast to celebrate Christmas at home. NBC Jodi Hernandez recently caught up with Nickolas on his journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

