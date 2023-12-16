Olympic volleyball legend Kerri Walsh Jennings hosts youth athlete summit in Redwood City

Volleyball legend Kerri Walsh Jennings spent her Saturday fostering the next generation of athletes.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist hosted a youth athlete summit in Redwood City today. Walsh Jennings’ p1440 foundation hosted the volleyball clinic along with the LEMO Foundation.

Volleyball players between the ages of 11 and 18 trained not just their bodies, but their minds and spirits at the event.

"I feel like when you live in the Bay Area it's such a gift and you're surrounded by so much beauty and excellence and winning,” said Walsh Jennings. “We can forget that competition is not outside of us, it's within us. So we really want to encourage each athlete to just do better than they did the last rep, compete against themselves and also just to have fun.”

Walsh Jennings grew up in Saratoga and began her storied career at Stanford.

In 2018, she founded Platform 1440, more affectionately known as p1440, with her husband Kasey Jennings in 2018.

The non-profit helps bring the sport of volleyball to underserved communities, and works to expand opportunities in the sport at the youth, junior and collegiate levels.