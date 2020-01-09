Burglars Bust Into Palo Alto Bloomingdale’s, Steal $83K in Merchandise

Palo Alto police are searching for suspects who broke into the Bloomingdale's at the Stanford Shopping Center, smashed numerous display cases and escaped with roughly $83,000 worth of merchandise.

The smash-and-grab burglary happened around 2:05 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

One of the suspects used rocks to smash a glass door at the store's east entrance. That suspect and another suspect then ran into the store and hurled rocks into display cases. They swiped watches and jewelry before running to a getaway vehicle driven by a supposed third suspect, police said.

The getaway vehicle took off from the scene and was last seen driving northbound on El Camino Real. It was described as a white 1990s four-door BMW 3 Series, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 650-329-2413. People can email anonymous tips to paloalto@tipnow.org or send them via text or voicemail to 650-383-8984.