CalFire

Cal Fire Gets New Helicopter for Water Rescues as Rainy Season Begins

By Robert Handa

NBC Universal, Inc.

One clear sign the Bay Area’s rainy season is starting is when Cal Fire starts shifting its training to water rescues. On Wednesday, helicopter crews known as Helitack, began training with other agencies to deal with the risks that come with the changing weather. 

The Cal Fire Helitack unit based at Lexington Reservoir near Los Gatos found out it will get a new $24 million Black Hawk helicopter similar to the one they used for drills.

The Helicopter, dubbed the Cal Fire Hawk, can cruise at 160-miles per hour and hold more cargo and crew, including a 1,000 gallon water tank compared to the current 325-gallon bucket. 

Local

Thanksgiving 5 hours ago

Thanksgiving Advice: Do Your Food Shopping Early

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Coronavirus Testing Sites Unable to Meet Demand Ahead of Holiday Season

“Obviously there’s more water capability and a safety factor,” said pilot Jason Thrasher. “It’s a twin engine helicopter where the old Hueys are single engine aircraft. So it increases the safety margin.”

For now, the training is still being done with the old Hueys, with crews hoisting potential victims out of the water. 

The Helitack crew operated quickly and efficiently, but eventually the Black Hawk will arrive with the latest rescue hoists allowing for faster response and more complicated rescues. 

“The Air Rescue Program started as a program to rescue firefighters from a fire line and has morphed into rescuing civilians as well. So, obviously with the winter months coming up, there is a potential for flooding and water-type rescues,” said Captain Sean Ketchum.

Whether it’s record fires or potential floods, the Helitack crew will be ready for whatever the weather brings next.

This article tagged under:

CalFireLos Gatoshelicopterlexington reservoir
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us