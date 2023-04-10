When is California's Tax Deadline This Year? What To Know About the 2023 Extension for Bay Area Counties

Most Californians will have a few more months to file their federal and state tax returns this year because of an extension by the IRS and California's Franchise Tax Board.

Residents of 55 California counties — including the nine Bay Area counties — will have until Oct. 16 to file their taxes due to the extreme weather seen statewide this winter.

The IRS made the announcement back in January, extending the federal deadline. California followed, making the announcement in March.

“As communities across the state continue recovering from the damage caused by the winter storms, California is working swiftly to help recovering Californians get back on their feet,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “The state is aligning with the Biden Administration and extending the tax filing deadline in addition to the tax relief announced earlier this year.”

Lassen, Modoc and Shasta counties are the three excluded from the tax deadline extension, according to the state.

When is the 2023 Tax Filing Deadline in California?

The IRS and California Franchise Tax Board extended the federal and state tax deadline to Oct. 16, 2023 for most California counties. This means residents have about six more months to file their returns and make any necessary tax payments.

Does This Extension Apply in All Bay Area Counties?

Yes, the deadline is extended for residents in 55 California counties affected by winter weather, including Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Solano, San Francisco, Sonoma, Napa, Marin and Santa Clara.

The extension applies to both individuals and businesses.

Why is the Tax Deadline Extended in 2023?

The IRS extended the deadline in much of California and parts of Alabama and Georgia due to extreme weather.

The extension applies in “disaster-areas” in the U.S., as designated by FEMA.

Do Californians Have to Prove They Were Impacted by the Storms?

California won’t have to prove they were directly impacted by the severe winter weather to receive an extension. Residents in the impacted counties will automatically receive the tax extension and will not need to provide documentation, the IRS told NBC San Diego.

