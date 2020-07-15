Caltrain Facing Permanent Shutdown as Tax Measure Fails to Advance

Caltrain, a key commuter line along the Peninsula from San Francisco to the South Bay, may be facing a permanent shutdown after a bid for a sales tax ballot measure failed to advance this week.

The measure required approval from leaders in San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, but the San Francisco Board of Supervisors did not support it, officials from multiple agencies confirmed on social media.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Caltrain ridership plunged from nearly 65,000 daily riders to just 1,500, according to SF Gate. Last month, the agency said the daily number was about 3,200 a day.

Caltrain relies heavily on revenue from riders' fares, and the sales tax would provide a lifeline as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Caltrain needs dedicated funding.



Pass it on. — Caltrain (@Caltrain) July 15, 2020

As an SF representative I can’t support continued inequitable representation of Caltrain’s governance and pushing a dedicated sales tax without a commitment to fixing this is tantamount to agreeing to taxation w/o representation. SF has no true decision making over CalTrain — Shamann Walton (@shamannwalton) July 15, 2020

Regrettably, the SF Board of Supervisors has just declined to introduce the lifeline @Caltrain tax measure, effectively killing this effort. Caltrain will now face a more uncertain future. | @seamlessbayarea @svtransitusers @SFTRU @rescuemuni @TransForm_Alert @SVLeadershipGrp — Dave Pine (@SupDavePine) July 15, 2020