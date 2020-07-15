Caltrain Facing Permanent Shutdown as Tax Measure Fails to Advance

Caltrain, a key commuter line along the Peninsula from San Francisco to the South Bay, may be facing a permanent shutdown after a bid for a sales tax ballot measure failed to advance this week.
The measure required approval from leaders in San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, but the San Francisco Board of Supervisors did not support it, officials from multiple agencies confirmed on social media.
At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Caltrain ridership plunged from nearly 65,000 daily riders to just 1,500, according to SF Gate. Last month, the agency said the daily number was about 3,200 a day.
Caltrain relies heavily on revenue from riders' fares, and the sales tax would provide a lifeline as the coronavirus pandemic continues.