Caltrain holiday sweaters selling fast

It is never too early to start holiday shopping, especially when it means snagging the first-ever Caltrain ugly holiday sweater. The commuter rail service has joined BART in offering transit-themed holiday sweaters, hoping they will sell out just as fast.

Along with sweaters and soccer balls, Caltrain is selling its old diesel locomotives that will be retired in September and replaced with electric ones.

The sweaters are $50 and available for pre-sale this week. Caltrain recommended preordering by Friday for holiday delivery. Buying a retired locomotive is a bigger deal, inquire online.

According to Caltrain, demand for products has already been higher than expected, with T-shirts, hats, bags and model electric trains already selling out.

"The Caltrain store is a great shopping experience for everyone, from Caltrain riders to Bay Area residents to rail fans across California," said Caltrain executive director Michelle Bouchard, who joked about the locomotives for sale.

"I particularly recommend the F40 locomotives, which would be perfect for a creative planter box, a cozy bed and breakfast or a conversation piece for your mantle (provided your mantle is reinforced to support a 13-ton locomotive)."

Caltrain provides rail service between San Francisco and San Jose, with commute service to Gilroy, and is operated by the Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board. All products, including real and toy locomotives, can be purchased online at caltrainstore.com.