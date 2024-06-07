Caltrain

Caltrain to suspend service between San Francisco and San Jose this weekend

By NBC Bay Area staff

Caltrain is suspending service between San Francisco and San Jose on Saturday and Sunday to work on electric train testing.

The transit agency will run limited bus service between Millbrae and San Jose, but buses will only make stops at the Millbrae, Palo Alto and San Jose Diridon stations, and capacity will be limited.

Caltrain said the public should use other forms of transportation, such as Muni, VTA, SamTrans and BART, during the service suspension.

Visit Caltrain's website to learn more about the weekend service shutdown.

