Caltrans Says New Mudslides Cover Highway 1 South of Big Sur

By Bay City News

Getty Images

Caltrans said late Sunday afternoon a new slide has covered both lanes of State Highway 1, just south of Mill Creek.

The gates at Paul's Slide south of Big Sur remain closed and crews are responding to a new closure north of Lucia.

Crews are continuing to evaluate the closure area. Due to potential clearing weather, Caltrans crews and additional contracted crews will mobilize to clear the road in the coming days.

The elephant seal viewing area, four miles north of San Simeon, will remain the southern end of the closure. A large slide one mile south of Ragged Point continues to cover both sides of the roadway thus restricting access to Ragged Point from the south.

