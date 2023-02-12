Campbell Rollover Crash Causes Power Outage

Campbell police are investigating after a rollover collision caused a power outage in the area early Sunday morning.

The solo-vehicle accident occurred just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Camden and Curtner Avenue.

The incident caused a power outage in the area.

PG&E crews later restored in the area.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police said the driver was under the influence when she crashed into the power pole.

Paramedics rushed the woman to a hospital. Her injuries are unknown at this time.

Police have not released any more information.