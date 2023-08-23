sausalito

Car accident knocks out power to some in Sausalito, city says

PG&E estimated its crews would restore power by 7:15 p.m. Wednesday

By NBC Bay Area staff

Around 2,879 people in Sausalito were left without power after a wire was downed Wednesday, according to PG&E. 

In a post on its website, the city’s government said the outage was due to a car accident near the intersection of Coloma Street and Bridgeway earlier in the day. It also advised that a damaged hydrant meant water service might be unavailable to some nearby people. 

Coloma Street was closed between Bridgeway and Gate 5 Road as a result of PG&E and water district crews working there, according to the Sausalito Police Department. 

PG&E estimated its crews would restore power to the area by 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

sausalito
