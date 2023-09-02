San Francisco

Car show draws crowds to San Francisco's Chinatown

The two-day event showcased a wide range of automobiles alongside festive activities like live music and dance

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

An assortment of vintage and luxury cars drew crowds out to San Francisco’s Chinatown Saturday. It was the first of a two-day event aimed at showing off a wide range of automobiles. 

As the city explores different ways to boost its downtown economic recovery, merchants in Chinatown told NBC Bay Area events like the car show make all the difference. 

San Francisco Aug 26

Hungry Ghost Festival in San Francisco's Chinatown celebrates ancestors and community

San Francisco Jul 28

San Francisco's Chinatown lion dance troupes compete on world stage

Before a parade of cars circled Chinatown Saturday afternoon, festive activities like live music and dance kicked off earlier in the day. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

All of it was a welcome sight for Tane Chan, who owns The Wok Shop 

“I just love it,” said Chan. “We don’t get this very often, but can you imagine a nice car show like this? Everyone is interested in cars and classic cars. So it’s just worth it. It’s nice to have them here, it draws a crowd.”

Chan said foot traffic in the area around The Wok Shop has been steady with some signs that it may pick up in the future. Still, challenges remain.

“Business, for me, it could improve. But luckily we are online, that keeps our business going,” Chan said. 

And improving business is part of what the car show’s organizers hope to achieve. 

“Bring visitors who haven’t been back for a long time,” said Nancy Yu Law, one of the organizers. "So they can come back and check out new things. So the event is to boost our economy, of course, and revitalize Chinatown.”

At the Chinatown Kite Shop, Albert Chang said the city needs to do more to boost how people perceive downtown areas.

"I think they need to clean it up, basically," Chang said.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us