San Francisco's Chinatown lion dance troupes compete on world stage

By Christine Ni, Robbie Beasom and Janelle Wang

If you've ever visited San Francisco Chinatown, it's likely you've seen lion dancing. It's loud, colorful, fun and a big draw with tourists.

Right now, two Chinatown lion dance troupes, "Lion Dance Me" and "Leung's White Crane" are in Malaysia. The two teams are among the nearly 40 international teams competing in the world lion dance championship next weekend. NBC Bay Area chatted with the teams before they went overseas.

The competition begins on Friday, August 4. The finals will be on Sunday, August 6.

