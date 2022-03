A man is in custody after a police chase in the East Bay Thursday evening.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. in Oakland.

Police said a person stole a car and then led officers on a chase. BART police officers were assisting.

The suspect rammed a BART police car and kept driving. No word on if the officer was hurt.

NBC Bay Area’s Skyranger was overhead when the suspect was arrested in San Leandro.