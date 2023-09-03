Fremont

Celebrating ‘trains, trains, & more trains' with Fremont's Railroad Museum

The museum's annual Rail Fair helps fundraise for the non-profit organization

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Railroad Museum at Ardenwood is holding its annual Rail Fair in Fremont over the Labor Day weekend. 

With the subtitle “Trains, trains, & more trains” the fair is bringing together a number of Bay Area train organizations, offering train rides, functional model trains and displays of historic railroad equipment. 

“We have this event once a year and it’s a fundraiser for our historic railroad museum,” said Jackie Burgess, one of the event’s organizers. “We’re all non-profit, all volunteer. We’ve been out here since 1985 when the park opened and we’ve been running the train ever since.”

The fair’s final day is Monday, when it’ll be open from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 and can only be bought at the gate.

