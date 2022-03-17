Chance of Rain Saturday Could Be Followed by Record Heat

A light rain storm Saturday in the Bay Area will be followed by rising temperatures that could break records by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A fast-moving cold front will bring light rains by the weekend, providing totals Saturday night between .1 and .25 inches of precipitation in most of the region.

The 12z weather balloon has been launched and is ascending so no better time than now to share the rainfall forecast for Saturday. pic.twitter.com/5WDPcBxs4O — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 16, 2022

Temperatures will begin to warm Sunday and Monday and are expected to reach the 70s and 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. For many areas, this would represent record or near record temperatures for those dates, according to forecasters.

Highs will be in the mid to high 70s along the coast and around the Bay and into the low 80s in inland areas.

A lot riding on the Saturday rainfall forecast to at least keep the start of fire season in check. Big ridge looks to build next week as 80s return to the forecast. pic.twitter.com/CSiFPh4t0g — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 16, 2022