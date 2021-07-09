Child Dies After Struck by Car in San Jose: Police

A child has died following a collision with a car Friday evening, according to a San Jose police spokesperson.

The collision occurred in the area of Camden Avenue and Kooser Road in San Jose's Cambrian neighborhood.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

As of 8 p.m., southbound Camden Avenue is closed between Kooser Road and Merrill Loop.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.

There are no further details at this time.