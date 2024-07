A brush fire has prompted an evacuation warning and order in Contra Costa County.

The blaze is reported near Highway 4 between Concord and Bay Point, off of Evora Road.

Cal Fire reports at least 150 acres have burned.

For detailed evacuation orders, visit cwsalerts.com.

No other information was immediately available.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger of a brush fire between Bay Point and Concord.

Evacuation ORDERS AND WARNINGS related to the Point Fire between Concord and Bay Point. https://t.co/jYrNAnd01P — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 26, 2024

EVACUATION ORDER in CONCORD and BAY POINT due to FIRE. More info at https://t.co/Wlwchtr15C — Contra Costa CWS (@CoCoCWS) July 26, 2024