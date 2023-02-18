Oakland

Child, Woman Injured Following Oakland Hit-and-Run: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oakland police said Saturday that they are looking for a driver who hit a young girl and a woman and then took off.

The incident happened just after noon near 34th Avenue and International Boulevard.

Police said that a driver in a pick-up truck ran into the woman and child.

Paramedics rushed the victims to the hospital, where the woman was listed in critical condition.

Police said it's an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police at (510) 777-8570.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
