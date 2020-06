Rescue crews responded Friday morning to the cliffs near Legion of Honor in San Francisco on reports of someone on the rocks, according to a San Francisco Fire Department tweet.

The report came in at about 7:50 a.m. for a person over the cliff at 1164 El Camino Del Mar in the city's Outer Richmond district, the department said.

No further details were immediately available.

UPDATE Cliff Rescue at Dead Man's Point (Outer Richmond, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/Kx4d8Y4gfV — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 12, 2020