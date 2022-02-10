Climate in Crisis: Humidity Increases With Warmer Temps

Scientists studying climate change are not only looking at temperatures but also how much moisture is in the air. They’re finding that warming alone doesn’t tell the whole story.

As sunlight reaches the Earth, some energy is reflected back into space. Some is absorbed and re-radiated as heat. Most of the heat is absorbed by greenhouse gases and then radiated in all directions, warming the earth.

With increased greenhouse gases, there’s more water vapor, in turn increasing temperatures further, creating a cycle of higher heat and humidity.

Research finds that moisture increases 4% for every one degree. In humid regions of the world, the increased water vapor makes storms stronger, increasing the chance of flooding.