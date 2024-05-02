Scientists planning for future protection, adaptation of California coastline

Our beautiful coastline is an escape for a lot of us, but it's also home to many creatures and communities.
And the increased threat of storm surge, and sea level rise, has scientists planning for a future of protection and adaptation.
Meteorologist Vianey Arana has more insight from a climate scientist who was recently in the Bay Area.
Watch her full report in video player above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.