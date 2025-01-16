California, US falling short on food waste reduction, study shows

California is falling short on federal food waste reduction goals, and it's not alone, according to a study.

UC Davis researchers say, based on current food waste generated, it’s likely that none of the 50 states will meet the federal goal of cutting food waste by the year 2030.

While composting has become a popular solution to keep food waste out of landfills, scientists say it also has environmental downsides because of resources needed to grow, process and distribute food.

"The problem with that is that we’re not addressing upstream food waste. We’re not thinking of the causes of that food waste. We’re not thikning of preventing that food waste," says Dr. Sarah Kakadellis, with the UC Davis food science and technology department. "We need to be thinking more as a nation, and in California as well, about stopping food waste in the first place."

So, here's what people can do at home:

Be more creative with leftovers.

Stick to your grocery lists is a good way.

Understand "best by" labels and how to keep food around longer.

Business owners, try donating more food.

