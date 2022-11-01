climate in crisis

How to Repurpose Your Pumpkins Instead of Tossing Them in the Trash

By Kari Hall

From the pumpkin patch to landfills. Now that Halloween is over, your pumpkins might start to take on a spooky shape and end up in the garbage can. But there are other more eco-friendly options.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, over 1 billion pounds of pumpkins end up in landfills. They will decompose among other trash and turn into methane, which plays a part in climate change.

But did you know you can repurpose pumpkins? Here are some ideas:

  • Make a bird feeder. Cut your pumpkin in half, scoop out the seeds, put some feed in there, and place it out on a branch for animals to feast on.
  • Roast the pumpkins to make puree and enjoy in baked treats -- for you and your dogs.
  • Roast the pumpkin seeds for a tasty snack.
  • Compost your pumpkins instead of throwing them in the trash.
  • Donate your pumpkin to local wildlife centers for the animals to enjoy.
