How to Repurpose Your Pumpkins Instead of Tossing Them in the Trash

From the pumpkin patch to landfills. Now that Halloween is over, your pumpkins might start to take on a spooky shape and end up in the garbage can. But there are other more eco-friendly options.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, over 1 billion pounds of pumpkins end up in landfills. They will decompose among other trash and turn into methane, which plays a part in climate change.

But did you know you can repurpose pumpkins? Here are some ideas:

Make a bird feeder. Cut your pumpkin in half, scoop out the seeds, put some feed in there, and place it out on a branch for animals to feast on.

Roast the pumpkins to make puree and enjoy in baked treats -- for you and your dogs.

Roast the pumpkin seeds for a tasty snack.

Compost your pumpkins instead of throwing them in the trash.

Donate your pumpkin to local wildlife centers for the animals to enjoy.