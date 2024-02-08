climate in crisis

King Tides Day event Saturday in San Rafael

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

King tides are back this weekend in the Bay Area, and the city of San Rafael wants help to documenting the tides.

People will work with scientists from UC Berkeley and other partners to use what they’re calling "citizen science kits" to learn about sea level rise and potential flooding in the city.

For more details, visit the city's official event web page.

Kari Hall has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

climate in crisisSan Rafael
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us