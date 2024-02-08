King Tides Day event Saturday in San Rafael

King tides are back this weekend in the Bay Area, and the city of San Rafael wants help to documenting the tides.
People will work with scientists from UC Berkeley and other partners to use what they’re calling "citizen science kits" to learn about sea level rise and potential flooding in the city.
For more details, visit the city's official event web page.
Kari Hall has more in the video above.
