Marin County allocates over $500K to tackle sea-level rise

Marin County leaders recently approved spending more than half a million dollars on a countywide approach to stemming sea-level rise.

The county is surrounded by water on three sides, making it one of the most vulnerable places in the Bay Area to rising seas. Officials estimate that by 2100, about 7,000 acres, 10,000 buildings and 120 miles of roads throughout Marin County will be exposed to sea-level rise and severe storms.

The recently approved $519,000 will be a contract with an infrastructure consulting firm.

