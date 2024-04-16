climate in crisis

How a Bay Area startup makes Lego-like bricks to serve as a power source

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Imagine if you could store as much energy as a Tesla Model X with only a brick. That’s already a reality thanks to a Bay Area startup that designs bricks to look sort of like giant Legos and can be used as a power source.

It’s a promising way to fight climate change because if you stack enough of these bricks together, it allows industrial plants to stop using fossil fuels, offering the potential of a low-tech, low cost climate solution.

The company is called Rondo Energy, and it's based in Alameda.

Kari Hall chats with Rondo Energy's CEO as well as an expert about the game-changing technology in the video above.

This article tagged under:

climate in crisisAlameda
