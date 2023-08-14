Some Bay Area community colleges offering bachelor's degrees

Students looking to avoid college debt and still earn a four-year degree now have the ability to earn a bachelor's degree at select community colleges in the Bay Area.
Three area community colleges are offering BA or BS degrees in select majors:
- De Anza College in Cupertino: Automotive technology management
- Foothill College in Los Altos: Dental hygiene and respiratory care
- Solano College in Vallejo: Biomanufacturing
See the full story in the video above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.