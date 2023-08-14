Some Bay Area community colleges offering bachelor's degrees

Students looking to avoid college debt and still earn a four-year degree now have the ability to earn a bachelor's degree at select community colleges in the Bay Area.

Three area community colleges are offering BA or BS degrees in select majors:

De Anza College in Cupertino: Automotive technology management

Foothill College in Los Altos: Dental hygiene and respiratory care

Solano College in Vallejo: Biomanufacturing

See the full story in the video above.