Some Bay Area community colleges offering bachelor's degrees

Students looking to avoid college debt and still earn a four-year degree now have the ability to earn a bachelor's degree at select community colleges in the Bay Area.

Three area community colleges are offering BA or BS degrees in select majors:

  • De Anza College in Cupertino: Automotive technology management
  • Foothill College in Los Altos: Dental hygiene and respiratory care
  • Solano College in Vallejo: Biomanufacturing

