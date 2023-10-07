Community supports attacked street vendor at buyout event in Alameda

The Bay Area community came together in Alameda Saturday. They supported a street vendor whose cart was destroyed by a San Francisco Public Works employee.

Last weekend, San Francisco Public Works was trying to shut down a hot dog vendor near Fisherman's Wharf. The vendor, who had no permit was running away from Public Works. That's when the employee knocked over his cart, destroying all the man's food.

On Saturday, activists organized an event to support the vendor and to help him get back on his feet in a community buyout in Alameda.

Organizers say events like this are important because they help the vendor recover what they've lost. They added that attacks on street vendors are on the rise.

"Street vending is an international way of living. You know, you go to any other country, and you will see it. You see it in in India, Japan, China, in Europe,” said street vendor advocate Edin Alex Enamorado. “So, it's important because the attacks have spiked 3000% in the last 10 years. So it's imperative that we're here for them and to be able to stop this.”

San Francisco Public works has apologized for the actions of its employee. It says it's investigating what led to the attack.