Congestion Pricing Suspended on Bay Bridge During Pandemic

Traffic on the Bay Bridge specifically has fallen by about half compared to last year since the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order took effect March 17.

By Bay City News

Light traffic crosses the San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Light traffic crosses the San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge during normal commute hours on March 17, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Seven San Francisco Bay Area counties have ordered residents to shelter in place in an effort to reduce social interaction and slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Bay Area Toll Authority voted Wednesday to suspend weekday congestion pricing on the Bay Bridge indefinitely during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Vehicle traffic has dropped significantly across all seven state-owned toll bridges in the Bay Area due to the pandemic and the resulting local and state shelter-in-place orders. Traffic on the Bay Bridge specifically has fallen by about half compared to last year since the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order took effect March 17.

Effective at the start of the day Thursday, tolls for two-axle vehicles crossing the bridge will remain at $6 all day and at all times. Previously, the bridge's congestion pricing had reduced to $5 from midnight to 5 a.m., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight and raised to $7 during peak hours from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The BATA and Caltrans encourage people traveling across the Bay Bridge and other toll bridges around the region to purchase a FasTrak toll tag. Last month, staffing of tollbooths was suspended at the seven state-owned bridges in the region to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Motorists can open a FasTrak account at bayareafastrak.org or by calling (877) 229-8655.

